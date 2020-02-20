Have you’ve been looking for love in all the wrong places or been burned by a cheating lover? From online dating to reality shows, love and romance have become a competitive sport. Which zodiac signs are most likely to cheat?

When it comes to Astrology, which signs are most likely to cheat? According to the notorious affair-enticing website like Tinder or Ashley Madison, they did a cosmic check on members’ birthdays to figure out which zodiac signs have signed up for the site the most and therefore, which zodiac signs are associated with married men or women on the prowl.

For men, the Astrology sign with the naughtiest cheaters is Pisces. Aquarius is number two and Cancer is number three. The men who are least likely to cheat are Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Libra.

For women, the zodiac sign with the most cheaters is Gemini. Aries is number two and Virgo is number three. The women who are least likely to cheat are Libra, Scorpio, and Taurus. You’ve been warned!

From Astrochicks personal experience, we’ve been cheated on by a Virgo and a Libra guy both. Obviously, it depends on the guy or your dating and the situation.

According to Huffington Post, most people cheat out of insecurity and the need for constant approval. What’s more, both men and women are likely to cheat with someone they already know, but men are more likely than women to have a sexual affair with a stranger. Hello, Facebook and Instagram!

If you’re worried, your guy or girl might be cheating, you can check out the warning signs here!

Find out what the future holds for your love, money, and career. Get free minutes with any of our best psychics and astrologers. Start your free reading now!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Telegram

Reddit

WhatsApp

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...