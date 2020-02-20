Let’s talk about manifesting for a moment because a lot of people don’t understand how it works. Most people think you just have to work really hard and don’t know the most important part which is your own energy. Energy is a term that also confuses people. What we mean by energy is how you feel, whether it’s positive or negative. Essentially by generating positive emotions, we are then able to attract more positive things, based on the higher law of the Universe which we call the law of attraction. Seriously guys, physics proves that like attracts like.

Now onto how to manifest specific things such as love, prosperity, and happiness. You’ll be using a combination of focus, which sets your intention, building positive emotional states, and then putting in some elbow grease and doing the leg work. Without these three components, you’re just not able to manifest nearly as easily and you’ll often attract random things. Once you get into the groove and you see how you really can manifest, you’ll find that life is actually extremely magical and you have much more power than you think!

Everything is a vibration at the most subatomic level. Nature helps us to manifest because certain things in nature contain a naturally high vibration. When we come in contact with these vibrations, it helps life ours to the desired state. In order to get your energy up, crystals are one of the best tools to help in your manifesting.

Ways To Use Crystals

Using crystals is also quite straight forward. Here are four simple ways to use crystals.

In Meditation Just hold the crystals in your hands and allow them to subtly interact with your own energy. Meditate asking the crystals to help you raise your vibration and remove any energetic blocks to what you want to manifest.

Crystal Grids Create a grid using a sacred geometry pattern that you can easily find online. Create an intention for the grid and place it in a special place in your home. Charge it with your intention and envision it communicating your intention with the Universe each day.

As Jewelry Since we use crystals as energy amplifiers, it’s great to wear them or carry them throughout the day to keep our vibration high. You don’t have to worry about the size of the crystal but pay more attention to how it makes you feel.

Pick Them Intuitively When you feel drawn to a specific crystal, it is often resonating with you because your intuition knows it’s what you need. It will help you heal a deep emotional wound or be the friend you need to shift a certain part of your energy.

Choosing The Right Crystals

Have you ever walked into a crystal shop and felt overwhelmed by options? There are often tons of different crystals with many different prices and it feels like finding a needle a haystack. So we’ve listed crystals below for manifesting love, prosperity, and happiness. That way when you go to buy your crystals, you’ll know exactly what you’re looking for.

Crystals For Manifesting Love Green and pink crystals help us clear the Heart chakra which is the area that we need flowing to attract healthy relationships and be open to new experiences. Look to crystals like:

Rose quartz

Malachite

Watermelon Tourmaline

Rhodochrosite

Also related: Law of Attraction: How To Attract Your Soulmate

Crystals For Manifesting Prosperity Orange crystals help us activate the Sacral chakra which holds our manifesting energy. There are also certain crystals that have been found to be extra lucky. Look to crystals like:

Citrine

Tiger’s Eye

Jade

Green Aventurine

Peridot

Crystals For Manifesting Happiness A true sense of contentment comes not through acquiring love and money but through our optimism which is a function of the Solar Plexus chakra as well as our spiritual connection which is accessed at the Crown chakra. Yellow crystals stimulate the Solar Plexus chakra and white crystals are known to help stimulate the Crown chakra as well as certain crystals that have noticeably high energy when you hold them. Look to crystals like:

Yellow Calcite

Sunstone

Carnelian

Moldavite

Moonstone

Howlite

Quartz

Apophyllite

Concluding Thoughts

Just a few final notes on manifesting is that you never want to mess with anyone else’s free will. This can cause negative ramifications for you because it’s just not right. Secondly, we can expect the world to mirror back to us our own energy as we said. That also means the way we treat others is how the world will treat us. We cannot expect people to go out of their way to make our life special if we are not doing it too. When we become the best possible version of ourselves and live our biggest dreams, we will attract happy people. If you’ve found that you attract unhealthy relationships, it’s more a reflection of your own energy. Do some deep heart-searching about how you feel called to help the world and follow it unapologetically. When you trust your soul, you come alive, and you stop looking for happiness in someone else. Then you become radiant and you start meeting people at a totally different frequency.

Many people get stuck on the idea that the meaning of life is love with a partner or making a certain amount of money, but on a soul level, in the truest sense, we are here to love humanity. Until we really align our life with that truth, our relationships will remain distorted and unharmonious and money will not make us feel better.

Find out what the future holds for you in love, money, and career. Get free minutes with any of our best psychics. Start your free reading now!

Liked This Article? Consider sharing it! Check out this one next: Top 5 Energy Cleansing Tips To Invite More Happiness in 2020

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Telegram

Reddit

WhatsApp

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...