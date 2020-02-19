In Numerology, one of the most important decisions you’ll make in your life is what city you choose to live and where you will call home. Whether you are moving into your first apartment, moving in with a roommate, or buying a house, the number vibration of your home has a significant impact on your life and future happiness.

Have you ever considered why you felt happy and grounded in one home and miserable in another? Important questions like “What’s my Number” can be answered through Numerology by calculating your house number and its energy vibration. I believe it’s important to find out first if the home will be happy for you before you move in, whether you are renting or buying.

What is Numerology?

Numerology is the belief in the divine and numerical value of the letters in words, names, and ideas. Numbers have a mystical relationship and vibrate energy based on your birthday, birth name, and the house number of where you live.

Numerology provides insight and valuable information about your new home because the numbers in your address help determine the cosmic energy that surrounds you and the people who will live there.

What’s my Number?

Did you know that your home address or apartment number has a direct effect on your quest for love, fame, and fortune?

How do you find out what your House Number vibration? It’s simple:

First, write down the full number of your home address or apartment number

Next, add all the numbers together to find the total sum

Reduce the sum to a single digit to determine your house or apartment number vibration

For instance, if you live at 234 Hollywood Blvd, the number would equal 2+3+4 = the Number 9 house vibration

If you live in Apartment 213, it would be 2+1+3 = the Number 6 apartment vibration

Now, here are the House Number and Vibration Meanings:

1 – The Number 1 house is all about freedom and independence. Your creative energy flows in a Number 1 home, and it will make you feel more ambitious and alive. In fact, if you are looking public recognition for your work, you may even get famous in this pad. If excitement and change are what you crave, choose a Number 1 house.

2 – The Number 2 house is about harmony and balance. The comfortable and cozy vibe in your Number 2 home, will make you more intuitive and help you attract more love and friendship into your life. If you need a peaceful place to chill, choose a Number 2 house.

3 – The Number 3 house is about family, friends, and FUN. Yes, the ultimate party pad and to have an active social life. The energy of the rooms will vibrate with love and creativity. If you are an artist or musician, or single and want a new love partner, choose a Number 3 house.

4 – The Number 4 house will make you feel safe and secure. The down to earth vibe will inspire you to work hard and save money. If you’re looking to make a long-term commitment, build your career, or start a family, choose a Number 4 house.

5 – The Number 5 house is about adventure, travel, and taking risks. The free-spirited vibe will attract new and exciting friends in your home. If you’re an extrovert and you like living life on the edge, choose a Number 5 house.

6 – The Number 6 house is a happy home filled with love, family, and friends. Everyone who walks through the door feels warm and welcome. Yes, this cozy place is ruled by Venus and if you want to settle down, get married, or start a family, choose a Number 6 house.

7 – The Number 7 house vibrates with mystery and intrigue. If you are a mystic, writer, researcher, into the paranormal or spiritual seeker of any sort, you will love living here. If you like your privacy, choose a Number 7 house.

8 – The Number 8 house is about power and intrigue. Get ready to shake your money maker in this crib; it’s all about the finances. If you want to expand your status in the world and attract more wealth, choose a Number 8 house.

9 – The Number 9 house is where everyone is welcome. It will attract the unusual and intellectual and will vibrate with spiritual wisdom. If you get bored easily and want to create more excitement in your life, choose a Number 9 house.

11 – The Number 11 house is about mindfulness and higher consciousness. Because the Number 11 is a Master Number, get ready for some spiritual tests. However, if you love to be inspired by new ideas, creativity, and innovation, choose a Number 11 house.

House and Apartment Numbers to Avoid

The positive or negative experiences you experience in your home can be predicted with Numerology, and by calculating what’s my house number first. Numbers you should try to avoid are Karmic Debt Numbers: those that add up to 13, 14, 16, or 19.

A Karmic Debt Number suggest you could face significant challenges or life lessons in this home, whether on a personal or professional level. So, choose wisely.

Either way, always trust your intuition and pay attention to how the energy of the house makes you feel and check out “What’s my Number” first.

